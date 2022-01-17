Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $55.70, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 10.04% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, down 40.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.39 billion, down 7.92% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.54% lower. Intel is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Intel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.29.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

