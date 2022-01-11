Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $55.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 10.42% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, down 40.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.3 billion, down 8.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.4.

Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

