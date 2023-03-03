Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $26.40, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 12.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 13.22% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intel as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of -$0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 118.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.06 billion, down 39.76% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $50.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -69.57% and -19.35%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.66% lower. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.12, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 8.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

