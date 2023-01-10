Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $29.44, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 2.16% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 81.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.5 billion, down 25.76% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Intel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.44, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

