Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $28.73, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 5.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 78.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.5 billion, down 25.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $63.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -63.99% and -18.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.6, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

