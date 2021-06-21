Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $55.87, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 0.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect INTC to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.72 billion, down 10.19% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $72.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.83% and -6.44%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, INTC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.63, which means INTC is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.