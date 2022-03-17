Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $47.14, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 3.32% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.9% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, down 42.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.32 billion, down 6.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $75.39 billion, which would represent changes of -36.2% and -3.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% lower. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intel has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.37 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.41.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

