Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $50.97, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 3.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intel as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, down 40.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.3 billion, down 8.38% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.28 per share and revenue of $73.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.38% and -5.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.02.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

