Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $36.71, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 3.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, down 66.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.43 billion, down 12.46% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $52.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -66.85% and -16.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.97% higher. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 60.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.98, which means Intel is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 9.16 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

