Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $28.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 2.2% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intel as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 117.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.05 billion, down 39.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $50.83 billion, which would represent changes of -70.11% and -19.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.86% lower within the past month. Intel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.34, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 8.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.