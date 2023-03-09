Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $26.44, marking a +1.77% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 8% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intel as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 117.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.05 billion, down 39.77% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $50.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -70.11% and -19.39%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.19% lower. Intel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 46.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.41, which means Intel is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 8.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

