Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $54.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 0.61% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.4 billion, up 0.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $74.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.62% and -4.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. INTC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, INTC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.34.

Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

