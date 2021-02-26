Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $60.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 7.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.53% in that time.

INTC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, down 23.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.74 billion, down 10.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $74.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.6% and -3.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. INTC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, INTC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.87, which means INTC is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

