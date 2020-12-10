Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $50.26, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 8.03% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.44 billion, down 13.7% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $75.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.41% and +4.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. INTC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, INTC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.94, so we one might conclude that INTC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

