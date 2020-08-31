Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $50.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.03% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 5.08% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 13.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect INTC to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.21 billion, down 5.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.85 per share and revenue of $75.09 billion, which would represent changes of -0.41% and +4.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INTC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, INTC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.4, so we one might conclude that INTC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.39 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.