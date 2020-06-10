Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $63.87, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.51 billion, up 12.17% from the prior-year quarter.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $73.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.23% and +2.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower within the past month. INTC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, INTC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.5.

Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.