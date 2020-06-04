Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $62.97, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, up 3.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.51 billion, up 12.17% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $73.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.23% and +2.62%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. INTC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that INTC has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.16, which means INTC is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

