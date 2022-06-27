Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $38.63, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 13.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.98 billion, down 8.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $75.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.01% and -3.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower within the past month. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intel has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.15, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

