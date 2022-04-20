Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $48.11, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 0.95% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, down 42.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.32 billion, down 6.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $75.31 billion, which would represent changes of -36.38% and -3.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. Intel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.76.

Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.84 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.