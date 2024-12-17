Intel (INTC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $20.44, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 16.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intel in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.12, indicating a 77.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.77 billion, down 10.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $52.59 billion, indicating changes of -108.57% and -3.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.21% lower. As of now, Intel holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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