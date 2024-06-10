Intel (INTC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Intel (INTC) ended the recent trading session at $30.91, demonstrating a +0.55% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.35%.

Shares of the world's largest chipmaker witnessed a gain of 2.98% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intel in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.10, reflecting a 23.08% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.96 billion, reflecting a 0.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.05 per share and a revenue of $55.69 billion, demonstrating changes of 0% and +2.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 52.69% lower within the past month. Right now, Intel possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Intel is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.24, which means Intel is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that INTC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor - General industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.71.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

