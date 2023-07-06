Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $31.97, moving -1.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 3.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intel as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 113.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.01 billion, down 21.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $51.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -76.63% and -18.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.66% higher. Intel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 75.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.59.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 14.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

