Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $33.57, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 13.7% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intel as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 113.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.01 billion, down 21.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $51.5 billion, which would represent changes of -77.72% and -18.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.92% higher. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intel has a Forward P/E ratio of 83.81 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.57, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 16.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

