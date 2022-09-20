Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $28.96, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 79.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.57 billion, down 18.89% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $66.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -58.87% and -15.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower within the past month. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intel has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.06 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.44, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.74 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



