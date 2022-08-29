Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $32.94, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 8.12% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.65% in that time.

Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 79.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.59 billion, down 18.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $66.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -58.5% and -15.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 34.45% lower. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.77.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.





