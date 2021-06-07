Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $57.09, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 0.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect INTC to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.97 billion, down 8.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $73.67 billion, which would represent changes of -12.83% and -5.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. INTC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, INTC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.67.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

