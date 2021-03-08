Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $59.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 3.32% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.74 billion, down 10.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $74.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.6% and -3.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, INTC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.2.

Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.64 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.