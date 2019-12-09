Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $56.53, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 2.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.51% in that time.

INTC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, down 2.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.20 billion, up 2.93% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.61 per share and revenue of $70.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.66% and +0.16%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INTC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, INTC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.7, so we one might conclude that INTC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, INTC's PEG ratio is currently 1.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.