Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $47.54, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 1.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.71%.

Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, down 42.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.32 billion, down 6.88% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $75.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.2% and -3.38%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.06, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

