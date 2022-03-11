Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $45.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 4.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intel as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.32 billion, down 6.88% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $75.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.2% and -3.38%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% lower. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intel has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.38 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.41.

Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.78 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

