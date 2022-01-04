Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $53.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 4.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.06% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. On that day, Intel is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.3 billion, down 8.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intel has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.91.

Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

