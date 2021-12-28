Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed at $51.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 3.88% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.66% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, down 40.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.3 billion, down 8.38% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.28 per share and revenue of $73.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.38% and -5.62%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intel has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.84 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.08.

Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.