Intel (INTC) Develops Advance Multi-Chip Prototypes for Defense

Intel Corporation INTC recently delivered cutting-edge multi-chip package (MCP) prototypes to support the DoD’s (Department of Defense) mission to modernize and enhance the defense industrial base’s capability to develop and deploy equipment crucial for national security. Manufactured under the company’s State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging (SHIP) program, Intel delivered the prototypes six quarters before the deadline, demonstrating the company’s innovation strength and highlighting its dedication toward customers.



Intel’s heterogeneous packaging technologies integrate embedded multi-die interconnect bridge (EMIB) with Intel Foveros technology, allowing DOD to rapidly identify, manufacture, test and induct state-of-the-art devices into operations. Intel’s EMIB technology’s simple design allows better flexibility and scalability and 3D Foveros technology provides greater performance with lower space utilization.



Intel’s solution allows DoD to streamline its supply chain, support ongoing semiconductor research and development and protect its vital capabilities domestically. The microelectronics packaging technology will ensure that defensive systems are enhanced with a 10x advantage in size, weight, and power over any other product currently available in the industry, as per Intel estimates.



Intel, the world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is gradually reducing its dependence on the PC-centric business by moving into data-centric businesses — such as AI and autonomous driving. It is gaining rapid strides in the data center business with integrated solutions that are highly competitive in prices. The company is also focusing on developing a complete product range targeting different market segments. Healthy traction from Mobileye’s technologies related to cameras, in-car networking, sensor chips, roadway mapping, cloud software, machine learning and data management are tailwinds.



The drive to lower cost computing devices is increasing the pressure on servers taking the load off these devices. As more information in various structures and formats are increasingly stored in the cloud, there is demand for a new breed of chips that are more efficient in terms of cost and energy but may not pack in quite as much compute power as in the past. Intel has made advancements in this area and is now offering more integrated solutions that will likely be competitive on a cost-per-watt basis. The company’s investments in field programmable gate array (FPGA) to reduce latency and increase speeds are helping it develop custom solutions for big players.



Shares of the company have lost 29.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s gain of 8.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.85 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



It continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.



Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build a network infrastructure for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe.



Nokia Corporation NOK, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.65%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29%. Nokia has made significant progress on its three-phased journey of value creation. The company's strategy includes Reset, Accelerate and Scale. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is expected to help it grow profitably.



Nokia is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. It aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. It has been developing its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset.

