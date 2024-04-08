Intel (INTC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Intel (INTC) standing at $37.98, reflecting a -1.89% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 12.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intel in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 25, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 425% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.76 billion, up 8.93% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.32 per share and a revenue of $57.77 billion, indicating changes of +25.71% and +6.53%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Intel is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.31. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.74.

It's also important to note that INTC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Semiconductor - General industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

