Intel (INTC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Intel (INTC) closed at $103.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -6.12% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 11.83% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intel in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 23, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, up 310% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.35 billion, up 11.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.06 per share and a revenue of $58.36 billion, demonstrating changes of +152.38% and +10.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% higher within the past month. Intel presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Intel is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 103.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 57.17.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 25, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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