Is Intel (INTC) a 'Buy' Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

Semiconductor and AI leader Intel is expected to report second-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the closing bell. A Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, Intel surpassed earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters. With the stock pulling back over the past month, is Intel a buy prior to this evening’s release?

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Analysts anticipate the company to post a profit of 21 cents per share, reflecting a 310% leap versus the same quarter in the prior year. Estimates for the quarter have remained steady over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 12.1% to $14.4 billion.

Intel INTC remains focused on strengthening capabilities in AI infrastructure and enterprise computing. The company delivered a staggering 997% average earnings surprise over the prior four quarters. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP indicator conclusively predicts another earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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