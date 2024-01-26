Intel (INTC) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues

Intel Corporation INTC reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results, largely due to strong operating leverage, expense discipline and significant traction from its IDM 2.0 (integrated device manufacturing) strategy.

Net Income

The company reported GAAP earnings of $2,669 million or 63 cents per share against a loss of $664 million or a loss of 16 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The significant improvement was primarily attributable to higher revenues and lower operating expenses.



Non-GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were $2,303 million or 54 cents per share compared with $635 million or 15 cents per share a year ago. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10 cents.

For 2023, Intel recorded GAAP earnings of $1,689 million or 40 cents per share compared with $8,014 million or $1.94 per share in 2022. Non-GAAP earnings declined to $4,423 million or $1.05 per share from $6,891 million or $1.67 per share in 2022.

Revenues

GAAP revenues in the reported quarter were $15,406 million, up from $14,042 million a year ago. The quarterly revenues were well above the high end of the guided range, with better-than-expected performance across all lines of business. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $15,140 million.



For 2023, GAAP revenues were $54,228 million, down from $63,054 million in 2022.

Segment Performance

By segments, Client Computing Group (CCG, 57.4% of total revenues) revenues increased 33.1% year over year to $8,844 million. This was primarily due to strength in gaming and commercial segments with record notebook shipments. The segment revenues exceeded management expectations and were well above our estimates of $7,923 million. PC consumption in 2023 was approximately 270 million units, with customer inventory levels getting normalized.



Datacenter and AI Group (DCAI, 25.9%) revenues fell 9.9% year over year to $3,985 million owing to competitive pressures, CPU TAM (total addressable market) contraction and inventory correction. It also missed our estimates of $4,517 million. The company launched 5th Gen Intel Xeon processor in the quarter, which is optimized for AI workloads with up to 42% higher AI inference performance compared to its predecessor.



Network and Edge Group (NEX, 9.5%) revenues declined 23.6% to $1,471 million as elevated inventory levels and soft demand trends with sluggish recovery in China affected segment sales. The segment revenues fell short of our estimates of $1,688 million.



Mobileye (4.1%) revenues improved 12.7% to $637 million, primarily driven by higher demand for EyeQ products. Intel Foundry Services (IFS, 1.9%) revenues were $291 million, up 63.5% on increased traditional packaging revenues, while All Other (1.1%) revenues were $178 million, falling 42% year over year.

Other Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 48.8% from 43.8% a year ago, while non-GAAP operating margin improved from 4.3% to 16.7%.



CCG's operating income was up a stellar 451.1% year over year to $2,888 million on improved TAM, lower inventory reserves and cost discipline, while DCAI's operating income was $78 million, down from $126 million a year ago, primarily due to higher node development costs. NEX's operating loss was $12 million against an operating profit of $126 million on lower revenues, while that from Mobileye was up 15.2% to $242 million on higher revenues.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of Dec 31, 2023, Intel had cash and cash equivalents of $7,079 million, with $46,978 million of long-term debt compared with respective tallies of $11,144 million and $37,684 million in the prior-year period. In 2023, Intel generated $11,471 million of cash from operating activities compared with $15,433 million in 2022.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, Intel offered muted guidance. It expects non-GAAP revenues to be $12.2-$13.2 billion due to material inventory corrections in Mobileye and a significant drop in IFS revenues. Non-GAAP gross margin is likely to be 44.5%. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be around 13 cents per share.

