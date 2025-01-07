Intel (INTC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Intel (INTC) reached $20.01, with a +0.7% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.89%.

The world's largest chipmaker's stock has dropped by 4.52% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intel in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing a 77.78% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.77 billion, down 10.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.35% decrease. Right now, Intel possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Intel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.49. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.42 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - General industry stood at 3.14 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Intel Corporation (INTC)

