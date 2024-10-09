Intel (INTC) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Intel (INTC) standing at $23.47, reflecting a +0.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 22.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intel in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.03, marking a 107.32% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.01 billion, reflecting an 8.11% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.27 per share and a revenue of $52.17 billion, representing changes of -74.29% and -3.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower. Right now, Intel possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intel has a Forward P/E ratio of 87.23 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.22.

One should further note that INTC currently holds a PEG ratio of 7.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - General industry stood at 3.91 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

