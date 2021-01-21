Intel (INTC) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Intel (INTC) is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. The main topic on the call will likely be about the change in leadership — something the chip giant opted to do only a week before releasing its numbers.

Announcing the decision in this manner makes sense for a lot of reasons. Not the least of which is to give the market time to assess the move (and choice) on its own merit, without also having to dissect the quarterly numbers which might not be that impressive. So far, the market has applauded the decision. Intel shares have since soared more than 10% once it was confirmed that CEO Bob Swan will step down on February 15, to be replaced by Pat Gelsinger, the current CEO of VMWare (VMW).

This news comes on the heels of Swan, earlier this month, holding a call with activist investor Dan Loeb of Third Point Capital. When activists are engaged, it’s typically a signal that a company is under pressure. Execution has been a major issue at Intel over the past several quarters, including it delaying products such as its 7nm-based chip by 18 months to two years. This move seemingly gave Intel’s rivals, namely Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a strong lead which would be hard for Intel to regain.

As it stands, Intel now trails its rivals AMD and Nvidia (NVDA) in several important chip developments. But can Gelsinger quickly turn these things around? Analysts at Needham upgraded Intel stock to a Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $70 which suggests a premium of more than 20%. Fundamentally, Intel offers tons of value, trading a forward P/E of just 12.52. And Gelsinger’s appointment is one more catalyst. But the company on Thursday must say all the right things to support that level of confidence.

For the quarter that ended December, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company is expected to earn $1.10 per share on revenue of $17.48 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.52 per share on revenue of $20.21 billion. For the full year, earnings are expected to increase 0.61% year over year to $4.90 per share, while full-year revenue of $75.39 billion would rise about 4.8% year over year.

The semiconductor giant has plenty of atoning to do. Its shares were clobbered more than 10% following its third quarter announcement which missed on the bottom line by 2 cents. Q3 revenues of $18.33 billion did beat street estimates by roughly $70 million, though this number was down by 4% on a year-over-year basis, driven by declines in a majority of the company's business segments. On the bright side, the figures were above the management’s guidance. Investors were not impressed, however.

Analysts raised concerns about revenue in the Data Center Group which missed estimates by roughly $300 million. Q3 Operating margins also missed estimates by roughly 60 basis points on an adjusted basis. As such, the quality of the bottom line beat came into question as it appeared it was helped, in part, by the company’s sizable accelerated buyback program.

All told, the quarter wasn’t as bad as expected, but it could have been much better from an execution perspective. And it would seem, as evidenced by the change in leadership, that is what the Intel board is looking to improve upon. The question is, how patient will the market be to allow Intel and Gelsinger to execute?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.