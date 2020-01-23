Intel (INTC) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Wall Street has certainly turned positive on Intel (INTC), which has seen its stock rise some 20% over the past six months. And the stock has returned more than 30% since posting a multi-month low last August. Can Intel sustain those gains?

The semiconductor giant is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Indeed, the company has suffered due to increased competition from AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA), but there’s still a lot to like about Intel’s long-term strength, namely the company’s strong diversification into businesses beyond the realm of PCs and servers, including its Mobileye and Internet of Things units.

What’s more, at CES it not only announced new mobile processors code-named “Tiger Lake,” Intel also unveiled new laptop and server chips which should help it better compete with AMD and Nvidia. It’s likely for this reason that analysts at Citi recently raised its Intel price target from $53 to $60, expecting the company to surpass consensus estimates on Thursday. Part of the upside “will come from double ordering since CPU supplies remain tight,” noted Citi.

For the quarter that ended December, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company is expected to earn $1.25 per share on revenue of $19.22 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.28 per share on revenue of $18.66 billion. For the full year, earnings are expected to rise 0.65% year over year to $4.61 per share, while full-year revenue of $70.98 billion would rise about 0.2% year over year.

Intel has topped analysts profit expectations in six of the past seven quarters. There’s a good chance that another beat is in store Thursday, particularly with Data-center revenue now showing improved growth to offset weakness in Intel’s largest segment — client-computing, the traditional PC group. In the third quarter not only did Intel beat expectations on the top and bottom lines, its guidance also exceeded estimates, sending the stock 8% higher.

Third quarter Earnings adjusted EPS was $1.42 per share, better than the $1.24 per share analysts were looking for, while Q3 revenue of $19.19 billion topped forecast of $18.05 billion. Notably, the Client Computing Group produced $9.71 billion in Q3 revenue, above the $9.59 billion estimate, though it was down 5% year over year. The decline was partially offset by better performance in the Data Center Group, the next-largest segment, which delivered $6.38 billion in revenue, higher than the $5.62 billion consensus estimate.

Intel continues to benefit from a recovery not only in PC shipments which rose in Q3, but also from increased cloud spending from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) to increase capacity in their data centers. Wall Street will want to see these growth trends for Intel continue on Thursday, particularly within the cloud portion of the segment.

Elsewhere, given its continued shift towards fast-growing areas such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, among others, investors will also want to see some evidence of continued diversification within revenue. All told, while Intel stock is not as cheap as it was last August, the company is executing in a manner that suggests the stock can still make higher highs in 2020.

