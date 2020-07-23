Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Chip stocks have caught fire, thanks to strong earnings just released by Texas Instruments (TXN) which sent TXN stock towards all-time highs. Texas Instruments’ strong quarter, particularly its growth in electronic devices bodes well for Intel (INTC) which is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday.

Intel shares have lost some steam and have traded flat over the past three months. But according to BofA analyst Vivek Arya, the company’s Q2 numbers are expected to show increased tailwinds from improving demand in personal computer sales due to the work-from-home environment. Arya estimates not only a 7% PC chip growth in first-half demand for Intel, he sees the trend maintaining in Q3. This is significant for Intel which is still market leader for not only PC chips, but also those that power data centers.

Intel’s PC revenue still account for about 50% of the company’s overall revenue and 60% of profits. Its market lead, however, is shrinking due to increased competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA). Nevertheless, there’s still a lot to like about Intel’s long-term strength. While the global pandemic was cited as reason for the company’s downbeat Q2 guidance, Intel management is known for setting low bars for them to jump over. It’s for this reason BofA still maintains its Buy ratings on Intel with price target of $70, suggesting a 16% rise from current levels.

Intel is one of a handful of enterprise and consumer companies that is expected to benefit from the work-from-home trend. This was supported by the company’s own statements last quarter, affirming a demand uptick for more expensive server chips and personal computers. Analysts have paid attention, evidenced by the fact that, over the past three months, Q2 revenue estimates have seen 28 upward revisions, while EPS estimates have been raised six times. Can the company deliver?

For the quarter that ended June, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company is expected to earn $1.04 per share on revenue of $18.55 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 92 cents per share on revenue of $16.50 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to decline 1% year over year to $4.81 per share, while full-year revenue of $73.86 billion would rise about 2.5% year over year.

Intel has topped analysts’ profit expectations in eight of the past nine quarters. There’s a good chance that another beat is in store Thursday, particularly in light of the bullish setup for the PC market where research firms IDC and Gartner have forecasted Q2 PC growth of 2% to 11%. What’s more, the researched noted there were little to no supply headwinds. Aside from improved PC shipments, Intel should also benefit from increased cloud spending from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) which have increased their datacenter capacity.

In terms of the datacenter growth, Intel last quarter suggested there should be sustained growth not only for Q2, but possibly trending into Q3. In other words, it seems like foregone conclusion that Intel will deliver a strong quarter, the question on Thursday will be its guidance for both the third quarter and the full year. For now, while Intel stock is not as cheap as it was last in March, Intel shares should continue to rise from its consistent execution.

