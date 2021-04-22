Intel (INTC) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Intel (INTC), the largest chip manufacturer by revenue, is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Intel shares have rebound impressively, rising some 20% in six months and is now up more than 30% year to date, besting the 11% rise in the S&P 500 index.

The company’s stock performance suggests that the market is willing to look past the company’s self-inflicted wounds, which has caused it not only to lose ground and market share to rivals AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) in several important chip developments, but also once-prominent customers such as Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are now designing chips to replace Intel’s offerings. This comes on the heels of Amazon (AMZN) two years ago opting to use its own ARM-based processors.

That’s part of the reason why, despite the recent rise in Intel’s share price, the stock remains at a bargain valuation and has not received multiple expansion, relative to other tech names such as Nvidia. However, New Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has nonetheless done a solid job in his attempt to change the negative narrative surrounding the company. But not all of Wall Street is sold. Last week Raymond James downgraded Intel from Market Perform to Underperform, citing Intel’s over-dependency on PC demand.

In that vein, it’s worth noting that more than half of Intel’s consolidated revenues comes from computer demand. The firm is also skeptical on Intel's foundry ambitions, saying that even with the U.S. government's support, the project will burn a lot of cash. By contrast, analysts are CFRA have deemed the foundry opportunity “as massive.” The firm estimates the market to grow to $100 billion in the next four years. The company on Thursday must prove the naysayers wrong and its supporters right.

For the quarter that ended March, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company is expected to earn $1.14 per share on revenue of $17.88 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.45 per share on revenue of $19.83 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to decline 13% year over year to $4.58 per share, while full-year revenue of $75.36 billion would decline about 7% year over year.

The expected year-over-year declines in revenue and profits is one reason why Intel wants to re-invent itself. Aside from announcing several new initiatives, including IDM 2.0, Intel doubled down on its willingness to boost manufacturing capacity. But as noted, execution has been a major issue at Intel over the past several quarters. To be sure, Gelsinger, who does bring renewed optimism, was not CEO at the time. It still seems until Intel shows it can overcome its recent hurdles, the market will assume some execution risk. But the company atoned for some missteps in Q4.

In the fourth quarter, Intel came in with revenues of $19.98 billion which was down about 1% year over year, beating the 13% decline analysts were looking for. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $1.52 easily beat consensus by 41 cents. Data Center revenues were down 16% year over year, but still topped forecast. Notably, the PC Group grew revenue 9% year over year, besting the estimates for 2.5% decline.

All told, for the year, Intel grew revenues by more than 8%, which is impressive given the pandemic headwinds it had to overcome. With so much pessimism still priced in, Intel offers compelling long-term value, especially when combined with the 2.20% dividend yield.

