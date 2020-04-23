Intel (INTC) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Wall Street has certainly turned positive on Intel (INTC), which has seen its stock rise some 23% over the past thirty days and is on of only four Dow stocks that is positive on the year. Can Intel keep the momentum going?

The semiconductor giant is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Intel is one of a handful of enterprise and consumer companies that is benefiting from the work-from-home trend. This was supported by the company’s own statements, affirming a demand uptick for more expensive server chips and personal computers.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Intel CEO Bob Swan explained the trend, telling Bloomberg, “Where our lives are disrupted and we need to do more and more things from our home, we need to ensure we have the technology at our disposal so things can go on as normal as possible.” He’s seen increases in demand for more devices, including PCs, “for parents to continue to conduct their work and for kids to continue their education.”

Can this trend can continue or is it temporary? Analyst Mark Lipacis of Jefferies pretty much answered that question, raising his price target on the stock $53 to $62. Citing datacenter strength and the work-from-home demand for components, Lipacis expects the company to beat its Q1 forecast for revenue. Essentially, although the company faces increased competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA), there’s still a lot to like about Intel’s long-term strength.

For the quarter that ended March, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company is expected to earn $1.18 per share on revenue of $18.61 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 87 cents per share on revenue of $16.06 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to decline 0.82% year over year to $4.83 per share, while full-year revenue of $72.35 billion would rise about 0.5% year over year.

Intel has topped analysts profit expectations in seven of the past eight quarters. There’s a good chance that another beat is in store Thursday. The question will be its guidance for both the second quarter and the full year, particularly given the adverse effects of both interruptions to the PC supply chain and continued internal supply issues. Over the past several months, the company’s processors have been in short supply which has concerned some analysts.

Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland sees it another way, however. “We believe supply chain issues and extended lockdowns likely impact Q1, but low expectations for Q2 and unfulfilled demand should help guidance,” he wrote. Intel continues to benefit from a recovery not only in PC shipments which rose in Q4, but also from increased cloud spending from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) to increase capacity in their data centers.

Wall Street will want to see these growth trends for Intel continue on Thursday, particularly within the cloud portion of the segment. All told, while Intel stock is not as cheap as it was in March, the company is executing in a manner that suggests the stock can still make higher highs in 2020.

