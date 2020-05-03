Intel In Talks To Buy Israel's Moovit Public Transit App For $1 Bln

(RTTNews) - Chipmaker Intel Corp. (INTC) is in advanced talks to buy Israeli public transit app developer Moovit for US$1 billion, according to media reports.

Calcalist reported that people with knowledge of the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the deal is very close to being signed.

Officials at Intel Israel and Moovit declined to comment on the report.

