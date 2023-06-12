News & Insights

Intel in talks to be anchor investor in Arm IPO - source

June 12, 2023 — 10:36 pm EDT

Written by Anirban Sen and Yana Gaur for Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - Intel INTC.O is in talks with SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T Arm to be an anchor investor in the chip maker's initial public offering (IPO), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Arm plans to sell its shares on Nasdaq later this year, seeking to raise $8-$10 billion, Reuters reported earlier in April.

Arm's designs are used to manufacture chips made by most of the world's major semiconductor companies, including Intel, AMD AMD.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and Qualcomm QCOM.O. It was not immediately clear what impact any IPO investment by one or more of those companies would have on Arm's commercial relationships.

The chipmaker had filed with regulators confidentially for a U.S. stock market listing in April, setting the stage for this year's largest IPO.

Arm and Intel declined to a Reuters request for comment.

