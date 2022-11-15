US Markets
INTC

Intel hit with $948.8 mln U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 15, 2022 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by Blake Brittain for Reuters ->

By Blake Brittain

Nov 15 (Reuters) - A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp INTC.O must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips.

VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned 9434.T private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain; Editing by Leslie Adler)







