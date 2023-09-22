News & Insights

Intel hit with $400 mln EU antitrust fine in decades-old case

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

September 22, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee and Bart H. Meijer for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee and Bart H. Meijer

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Intel INTC.O was fined 376 million euros ($400 million) on Friday in an EU antitrust case stemming from actions the U.S. chipmaker took between 2002 and 2006.

An initial record fine of 1.06 billion euros in 2009 was thrown out last year by the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second highest.

The court, however, agreed with the European Commission that Intel illegally excluded rivals from the market which prompted the EU antitrust watchdog to re-open the case.

The 2009 ruling accused Intel of blocking rival Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O.

On Friday the EU watchdog said it had re-imposed a fine for practices between November 2002 and December 2006 when Intel paid HP HPE.N, Acer 2353.TW and Lenovo 0992.HK to halt or delay rival products.

"The General Court confirmed that Intel's naked restrictions amounted to an abuse of dominant market position under EU competition rules," the European Commission said in a statement.

Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Commission has appealed the General Court's ruling last year at the EU Court of Justice, Europe's top court.

($1 = 0.9403 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jane Merriman and Jason Neely)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

