Intel gets U.S. licence to supply some products to Huawei

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.CO has received a licence from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies HWT.UL, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

This week the state-backed China Securities Journal said the company got a licence to supply Huawei.

