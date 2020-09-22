Intel gets U.S. licence to supply some products to Huawei
SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.CO has received a licence from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies HWT.UL, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
This week the state-backed China Securities Journal said the company got a licence to supply Huawei.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryINTC
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- Argentina central bank clamps down further on dollar access as peso swoons
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban