Intel gets U.S. licence to supply some products to Huawei

Josh Horwitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Marko Djurica

SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Intel Corp INTC.CO has received a licence from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies HWT.UL, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

This week the state-backed China Securities Journal said the company got a licence to supply Huawei.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

