Intel Gains From Rising Sovereign AI Demand: More Growth Ahead?

Intel Corporation (INTC) recently announced that TPIsoftware has adopted Intel Xeon 6 processors with Performance Cores and Intel Arc Pro B60 GPUs as the computing foundation for its enterprise-grade sovereign AI solutions. This underscores Intel’s expanding role in secure on-premises generative AI deployments.



Sovereign AI means organizations will retain full control over data, AI models and computing infrastructure. Enterprises in sectors such as banks, healthcare or the government sector that work with sensitive data are increasingly preferring this setup instead of sending information to the cloud. Intel brings a leading-edge technology stack to support these requirements.



Intel XEON 6 is designed for AI inference workloads, high-core-count computing and large memory capacity. With more cores, better performance efficiency and higher memory bandwidth compared to older XEON generations, the XEON 6 effectively supports the most demanding AI-driven enterprise applications. Along with XEON 6, Intel is also deploying the Arc Pro B60 GPUs.



On-premises deployments, sovereign AI and integrated software-hardware architectures are gaining prominence among several enterprises worldwide. Intel, with its leading-edge AI infrastructure portfolio, aims to capitalize on this growing space. TPIsoftware plans to expand across Singapore, Vietnam and Japan. Hence, this collaboration will give Intel a greater exposure to AI infrastructure demand in the Asia-Pacific.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Intel faces strong competition from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD in this space. NVIDIA boasts a strong expertise in AI training, AI inference and dominates in generative AI deployments. The company is also rapidly expanding its sovereign AI stack. By combining NVIDIA AI platforms with domestic AI capabilities of each nation, the company aims to build robust and secure domestic AI ecosystems tailored to each nation’s unique requirements.



AMD is also on a similar path. The company is steadily creating and deploying full-stack AI that combines hardware, open-source software, models and experts. Such a strategy is boosting AMD’s prospects in multiple domains such as public administration, public healthcare, national security and others.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have surged 495.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 48.2%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 5.32 book value, lower than 27.19 of the industry average.



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Earnings estimates for INTC for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



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Intel stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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